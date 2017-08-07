Clark County man arrested in theft ring investigation

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Carlisle man has been arrested in connection with a theft ring investigation in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey, said Monday deputies received a tip from the Celina Police Department on August 2 that led to charges against 49-year-old Frederick Hale Jr. of New Carlisle as part of their investigation into a multijurisdictional theft ring.

The investigation of Hale led deputies to search locations in both Shelby County and Clark County where multiple stolen items were recovered and seized as evidence. Grey said most of the items were stolen from businesses throughout the state.

The items seized include 2 lawn mowers taken from TSC of Celina, Ohio as well as coolers, box fans, grills, and chairs from the Dollar General store at the intersection of State Route 219 and U.S. 127.

Hale was incarcerated on 5th-degree felony charges of theft and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the investigation to determine if other charges are warranted.

The Sheriff said Hale was out on bond from previous theft and pattern of corrupt activities charges at the time of this arrest.