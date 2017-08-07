Dayton Children’s opens south campus surgery center

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A brand new outpatient surgery center here completes Dayton Children’s final phase of its $68 million expansion.

Monday, the hospital unveiled its new operating rooms and recovery centers.

Dayton Children’s President and CEO Deborah Feldman said, “Our hope is that no one needs pediatric specialty care, but if you need it, we want you to know Dayton Children’s is here and as close to home as possible.”

The new facility boasts eight post and pre-operative rooms, four operating rooms and two induction rooms, where parents can stay with their children during anesthesia. It also includes a post-anesthesia care unit with four beds for children having trouble coming off of the anesthesia.

Springboro father of three, Jeremy Hansman, said he’s pleased to have the surgery center several miles from his family’s home.

“When we came to Springboro, this wasn’t here. It really, really, really fills a hole in the community. We were really excited,” Hansman said. “And it was a no-brainer for my wife and I, when this started to be built, that this is where we were going to take the children.”

Surgeries at the outpatient center will focus on shorter, relatively simple procedures for otherwise healthy children. Those include common surgeries like tonsils, tubes, mild hernias or fractures.

Dayton Children’s main campus will continue handling longer, more complex procedures.

Dr. David Gooden, DO, the medical director of the south campus surgery center said Monday the entire south campus expansion was designed to streamline hospital visits and make children and families feel more at ease.

Kids can “fly” to the operating room in a four foot long, remote-controlled, light-up airplane. Monday, children of hospital employees tested the toy and gave their approval.

The airplane is what the hospital calls a distraction device. Such tactics to divert a child’s attention have been shown to ease pre-operative anxiety by 70 percent.

“We know that surgery can be a scary time for everybody, so what we wanted to do here is just ease that whole process, put everybody’s children and the families at ease from start to finish,” said Dr. Gooden.

The outpatient center will conduct its first surgery Tuesday.