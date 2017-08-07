DPS, DEA go back to the bargaining table

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public School Board will meet with the Dayton Education Association again on Monday.

It’s the second of three scheduled mediation sessions as the two sides try to reach terms on a new contract.

DPS board members met with the DEA for nearly nine hours on Friday without reaching an agreement.

If no deal is reached during Monday’s meeting, a third mediation session is set for Tuesday.

The DEA filed a 10-day strike notice last week. If no deal is reached, teachers could go on strike on Friday.

The first day of school for DPS is August 15th.

The two sides have met more than 25 times since January without reaching an agreement.