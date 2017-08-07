DPS, DEA go back to the bargaining table

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public School Board will meet with the Dayton Education Association again on Monday.

It’s the second of three scheduled mediation sessions as the two sides try to reach terms on a new contract.

DPS board members met with the DEA for nearly nine hours on Friday without reaching an agreement.

If no deal is reached during Monday’s meeting, a third mediation session is set for Tuesday.

The DEA filed a 10-day strike notice last week. If no deal is reached, teachers could go on strike on Friday.

The first day of school for DPS is August 15th.

The two sides have met more than 25 times since January without reaching an agreement.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s