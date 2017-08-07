Dragons snap 9 game skid with 3-2 win over Lugnuts

Dayton, Ohio—Dayton starting pitcher Matt Blandino and two relievers combined to scatter 10 hits as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Monday night. The Dragons will try to earn a split of the four-game series on Tuesday night.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out solo home run by Taylor Trammell, his ninth homer of the year. In the third, they added two more runs. Randy Ventura singled to right to start the inning, stole second, went to third on the catcher’s throwing error, and scored on Jose Siri’s double to the center field fence to make it 2-0. Siri went to third on Trammell’s fly out to center, and scored on Bruce Yari’s single to right to make it 3-0.

Lansing battled back in the fifth, scoring twice with two outs on a two-run single by Nash Knight.

The Dragons had a great chance to rebuild their lead in the fifth when Ventura started the inning with a bunt single before back-to-back walks to Siri and Trammell loaded the bases with no one out. But Yari and Taylor Sparks both popped out in the infield and Hector Vargas flied to center to end the threat as the Dragons stranded three. The Dragons loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Vargas struck out and Cassidy Brown popped out to end the inning.

But the Dragons pitchers were up to the task. Blandino (2-4) pitched very well, going six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with no walks or strikeouts to earn the win. Moises Nova replaced Blandino to start the seventh and was outstanding. He retired eight of the first nine batters he faced, five on strikeouts, before surrendering a ninth inning two-out single followed by a double that moved the tying run to third.

Aaron Fossas replaced Nova and walked Rodrigo Orozco to load the bases, but he got star outfielder Edward Olivares to ground out to shortstop to end the game and earn the save.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Ventura and Siri each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-30, 54-59) close out the series and the home stand against the Lugnuts (18-25, 55-54) on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Alex Webb (0-2, 5.48) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Justin Maese (5-3, 5.13).

