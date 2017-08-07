Fallen Officer ‘Heroic to the end’

CLINTON, Missouri (NBC News) – The manhunt for the suspect who shot and killed a Clinton, Missouri police officer during a Sunday traffic stop continues.

Authorities suspect 39-year-old Clinton resident Ian McCarthy was the shooter. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

McCarthy is accused of killing Officer Gary Michael, 37, who died from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop turned violent around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Michael returned fire, but McCarthy managed to get back into his car and drive away, crashing the car just two blocks west, officials said.

“When I got to the door, I heard one pop, then four after that,” said witness Levi Pajula, who works across the street. “I saw one officer being picked up by another officer. It was not a pretty scene to describe.”

Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol told 41 Action News the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation.

“You know a lot of people call traffic stops routine,” said Lowe, “but there isn’t a routine traffic stop. We’re always mindful that something bad could happen.”