DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A garage was destroyed by a fire early on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a detached garage on Bellefontaine Avenue near Brickmoor Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the garage.

The detached garage was destroyed by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.