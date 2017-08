KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local band is offering a free concert Thursday at Polen Farms.

The Kettering Civic Band is presenting its concert, Summertime, Sousa, and Sundaes to the public.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the concert taking place in front of the Polen Farms barn.

The program includes nine songs with free refreshments at intermission and there will also be a donation jar at the event.

The performance start at 7:00 p.m. August 10.