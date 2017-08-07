Kings Island to host job fair

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island is hosting a job fair Tuesday to fill end of summer and fall positions.

The amusement and water park is looking to fill jobs in 11 different park operations.

All applicants must be 16 years old or older and call Kings Island after filling out an application.

The job fair is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the application can be found here.

Kings Island wants to fill these positions:

Admissions

Entertainment

Food and beverage

Games

Guest services

Human resources

Lifegaurds

Merchandise

Park services

Rides

Security

