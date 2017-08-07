Man seriously injured after glider crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — One man was in serious condition after a glider crash in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said 77-year-old Martin Sobel was piloting a glider that was being towed by another aircraft.

After takeoff, the glider failed to maintain stability and disconnected from the other aircraft. Sobel tried to circle around and land, but hit a tree line.

He crashed into a field roughly a mile away from the runway.

Officials say Sobel was taken to Marion General Hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.