JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville announced Monday a new store is coming to the shopping center.

T.J. Maxx is moving in and its grand opening is Thursday, August 10 starting at 8:00 a.m.

The first 500 shoppers at the grand opening will receive reusable bags.

The store plans to hire about 60 full-time and part-time employees.

The store’s regular hours are Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.