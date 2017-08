DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to Regional Dispatch, a man stole a green trail bike from a woman Monday.

Officers say University of Dayton police responded to the call 6:30 p.m. and asked for back up assistance.

Police say the suspect took the bike from the woman on the 300 block of Harriet Street.

The suspect is now in custody according to Regional Dispatch.

