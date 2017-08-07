Ohio State Fair ride operator accused of trying to punch state trooper

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Rides of America employee is accused of trying to punch a state trooper at the Ohio State Fair.

According to court documents, two troopers attempted to escort Dominique Wilkins from the fairgrounds on Friday night. Police say Wilkins used foul language and tried to get back into the fair.

When troopers tried to stop him from going back inside, they say Wilkins tried to punch one of the troopers in the face.

The ride operator was quickly arrested.

Wilkins is being held in jail on a $55,000 bond on charges of resisting arrest and assault of a peace officer.