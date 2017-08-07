Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

The familiar sights, sounds and smells of the Springfield Rotary Club’s annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition are set to return to Veterans Park in Springfield on Aug. 12 for the fourth year in a row, but seasoned fans of the “must-taste event of the summer” will notice a few subtle changes when the mobile cuisine caravan rolls into town.
