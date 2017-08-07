Suspect robs 2 people after using Letgo website

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police were called to a scene Sunday where a suspect robbed a man and woman after promising to buy an item from them an online buying and selling site.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:40 p.m. Sunday 400 block of Michael Avenue.

The man told police he was selling his Xbox One on the buying and selling website, Letgo, and told the person to meet at a specific location.

The man told police he and the woman waited in the car at the meeting location and the suspect met with them and directed the two to drive to an alley.

According to the police report, the suspect pulled out a gun while the man took the Xbox out of the car and said ” don’t open your mouth and don’t say anything.”

The suspect took the game system and went to passenger side of the car and robbed the woman of her cell phone and wallet, according to the police report.

Police are still investigating this case.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s