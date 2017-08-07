Suspect robs 2 people after using Letgo website

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to a scene Sunday where a suspect robbed a man and woman after promising to buy an item from them an online buying and selling site.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:40 p.m. Sunday 400 block of Michael Avenue.

The man told police he was selling his Xbox One on the buying and selling website, Letgo, and told the person to meet at a specific location.

The man told police he and the woman waited in the car at the meeting location and the suspect met with them and directed the two to drive to an alley.

According to the police report, the suspect pulled out a gun while the man took the Xbox out of the car and said ” don’t open your mouth and don’t say anything.”

The suspect took the game system and went to passenger side of the car and robbed the woman of her cell phone and wallet, according to the police report.

Police are still investigating this case.