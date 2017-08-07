Teen accused of killing her baby due in court

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The teenage girl accused of murdering her baby will appear in court on Monday.

18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson will be arraigned at 11 a.m.

She’s been indicted on several charges:

aggravated murder

involuntary manslaughter

endangering children

tampering with evidence

abuse of a corpse

Richardson was arrested in July after authorities found the remains of a baby buried behind her home in Warren County. She was initially charged with reckless homicide, but those charges were upgraded as the investigation progressed.

Prosecutors say the baby was burned and buried after Richardson gave birth to it in early May.

According to Prosecutors, Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.