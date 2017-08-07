Teen accused of killing her baby due in court

By Published:

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The teenage girl accused of murdering her baby will appear in court on Monday.

18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson will be arraigned at 11 a.m.

She’s been indicted on several charges:

  • aggravated murder
  • involuntary manslaughter
  • endangering children
  • tampering with evidence
  • abuse of a corpse

Richardson was arrested in July after authorities found the remains of a baby buried behind her home in Warren County. She was initially charged with reckless homicide, but those charges were upgraded as the investigation progressed.

Prosecutors say the baby was burned and buried after Richardson gave birth to it in early May.

According to Prosecutors, Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s