Votto homers again as Reds crush Padres 11-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the third straight game and pulled into a tie with Ted Kluszewski on the Reds’ career list Monday night, leading Cincinnati to an 11-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Reds homered four times in all, with Patrick Kivlehan hitting his first career grand slam. Adam Duvall and Zack Cozart also connected.

Votto’s 251st career homer off Jhoulys Chacin (11-8) moved him into a tie for fifth place with Big Klu, the first baseman who cut the sleeves off his uniform to free his big upper arms. Votto’s 136th homer at Great American bumped him ahead of Jay Bruce for the ballpark record.

 

