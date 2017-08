KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad and the Kettering Police Department were called to a scene in Kettering Tuesday where there were reports of a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the intersection of Shoyer Road and Lesher Drive.

The Kettering Police Department says there will be a news conference about this incident

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.