Democrats seek federal payments to Trump business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are making a new push for information about how much the federal government is spending at the president’s for-profit properties. The request comes as President Donald Trump spends much of August at his golf club in New Jersey.

The House Oversight Committee’s Democrats are asking in a letter Tuesday that departments hand over information about their Trump-related spending by Aug. 25.

Their request seeks documents about any payments made by the departments to the Trump Organization or any business in which the Trump organization has an ownership stake.

Trump hasn’t shied away from his homes away from the White House. He’s visited his own properties 48 times since his inauguration, including a dozen overnight stays such as the one he’s on now, according to an Associated Press tally.