(NBC MONTANA) – August 8, 2017, is the 15th annual International Cat Day.

That’s not to be confused with National Cat Day, which Americans celebrate October 29 every year. Or World Cat Day, which is February 17 in Europe and March 1 in Russia.

Of course, if you love cats, it’s a 24/7/365 feline party. For everyone else, there is the ubiquitous cat video, which allows you the joys of ownership minus the stinky food tins and litter boxes.

So without further ado, here are nine of the most popular cats on the Internet.

#InternationalCatDay is trending on Twitter.