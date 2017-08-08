Local woman wins National Fitness Award

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering woman won a National Fitness Award for her commitment to health and wellness Tuesday.

Barbara McGirr won the 13th annual Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award which is sponsored by a fitness program that works through her Anthem Medicare Advantage health plan.The Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award honors a SilverSneakers member for their inspiring fitness journey to improve their health and well-being.

Voters chose Barbara over nine other finalists who recognized her accomplishment in running a half marathon, her dedication to fitness and health, and her ability to motivate others along the way.

President of Anthem Medicare central region, David McNichols says he admires McGirr’s passion for health and wellness.

“Barbara’s commitment to her health is an inspiration to us all,” McNichols said. “Barbara is an example of why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio offers programs, such as SilverSneakers, to our Medicare members. Through these programs, we are providing consumers access to high quality, affordable health care services, enabling them to take control of their health and live the life they’ve earned.”