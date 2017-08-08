Lugnuts hang on to beat Dragons 4-3

Dayton, Ohio—The Lansing Lugnuts scored one run in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and then held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field. The Lugnuts won three-of-four in the series.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 before enjoying a big inning in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Malik Collymore walked to start the inning and eventually scored from third on a two-out infield single by Jose Siri to make it 3-1. Siri stole second and third and Taylor Trammell drew a walk. Bruce Yari followed with a double over the head of the center fielder to drive in both Siri and Trammell and make it 3-3.

But Lansing scored in the next half inning, keyed by a one-out double by Mattingly Romanin that advanced a runner to third base. Luis Silva’s infield ground out brought in the run to break the tie. The Dragons did not have a base runner over their final two offensive innings.

Dayton finished with five hits. Trammell led the attack with two hits, two walks, and two stolen bases. Yari had a two-run double and a walk. Siri had one hit to extend his on-base streak to 47 straight games. He also stole two bases to increase his league-leading total to 34.

The loss was charged to the third Dragons pitcher of the night, Joel Kuhnel (1-4), who allowed the run in the eighth. Kuhnel worked the final two innings and gave up two hits while striking out three and allowing just the one run.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-31, 55-60) do not play on Wednesday. They begin a short four-game road trip on Thursday at South Bend against the Cubs (19-26, 58-56) at 7:05 p.m. Wennington Romero (3-8, 4.88) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Erling Moreno (1-3, 3.92). The next home game is Monday, August 14 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Fifth Third Field.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Dragons 2017 playoff ticket sales begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9. For Dragons 2017 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.