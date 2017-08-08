Progress made but still more to be done in DPS negotiations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Progress has been made in the ongoing negotiations between Dayton public school teachers and the school board over a new contract, but DPS superintendent Rhonda Corr said there’s still more to be done.

The Dayton Education Association and the Board of Education have one more day to negotiate a deal, or teachers say they’ll go on strike.

Corr said the school board has reached an agreement on more than 125 items. Outstanding issues include salary, insurance, accountability, and the instructional day.

Contract negotiations between the DEA and the school boarded ended just before 10pm Monday without an agreement.

Both sides will be back at the negotiation table on Wednesday. If they can’t strike a deal, teachers will be on picket line.

“We’ve got a hail Mary tomorrow,” Corr said. “We have one more day. We will pack snacks, we brought sweatshirts. We will stay as late as we can – burning the midnight oil, whatever we have to do. We are committed to resolving this strike.”

She added: “Negotiations are a give and take. We have given all we can give. We have been fair to our teachers. We respect our teachers. We have listen to everyone.”