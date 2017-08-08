Shooting investigation underway in Miamisburg

By Published:
Police investigate a reported shooting at East Sycamore St. and N. 9th St. in Miamisburg.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Miamisburg.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of East Sycamore Street and North 9th Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police haven’t released a condition of the shooting victim, or where that person was taken for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene say a suspect wearing all black clothing got into a black vehicle and left the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s