Shooting investigation underway in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Miamisburg.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of East Sycamore Street and North 9th Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police haven’t released a condition of the shooting victim, or where that person was taken for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene say a suspect wearing all black clothing got into a black vehicle and left the scene.

