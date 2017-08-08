Tax issues to be decided in special election Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are a few issues on the ballot Tuesday as polls are open in a few areas of the Miami Valley.

In Clark County voters will decide on a bond issue for the Clark Shawnee Local School District. The district wants to raise more than $37 million for construction and renovation of school facilities.

The money will be repaid with a property tax levy of 5.3 mils or 53-cents for each $100 of tax valuation.

You can learn more about this issue by visiting the Clark County Board of Elections website.

In Greene County voters go to the polls to decide on a bond issue of more than $52 million. The money will be used to pay the local share of school construction.

Visit the Greene County Board of Elections website for more information.

The Village of Camden in Preble County has a tax issue on the ballot Tuesday. The village is trying to raise money for current expenses and police protection in two separate ballot issues.

The Preble County Board of Elections has more information about these issues. You can also look at the ballot here.

Polling places in the affected precincts are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm Tuesday.