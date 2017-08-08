Teen indicted for murder in shooting death of a Kettering teen

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday the teen accused in the shooting death of a Kettering teen in 2016 is indicted for murder.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. approved the motion July 20 to move 17-year-old Kylen Gregory from juvenile court to the Court of Common Pleas.

Gregory is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers in 2016.

Gregory’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, August 10.

