Travel increase during solar eclipse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  On August 21 all of North America will be seeing a total solar eclipse.

Ohioans will see a partial solar eclipse with 80 to 90 percent of the sun obscured and Micki Dudads, Triple A Managing Director of Leisure and Travel Sales, says it will be a busy travel weekend leading up to the eclipse.

“If you’re going to be driving down now is a good time to get your car ready for the journey,” Dudads said. “This is gonna be a journey where you need to exercise patience.”

Some experts say best places to see the entire path of the solar eclipse are Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.

