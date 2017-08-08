Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Dayton party store

Published:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a man fatally shot outside of a party store in Dayton.

The coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old George Lane from Dayton.

Police were called to Gina’s Party Store on Germantown Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Lane with at least two gunshot wounds.

A man called police and said he heard three gunshots before finding Lane shot outside the store.

Lane was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

