Zoo director to write a book about Fiona

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Can’t get enough of Fiona? Soon you’ll be able to add her story to your home bookshelf.

Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard is writing a children’s book about the hippo, who was born 6 weeks premature and is the smallest known newborn hippo to survive.

“Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media and the Story of a Baby Hippo” will tell the tale of Fiona, who was 29 pounds at birth and required around-the-clock care — including oxygen tubes and bottle-feeding — for the first several months of her life.

The book will be “heavily illustrated” with color photos of the hippo, according to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

“Behind-the-scenes photographs and exclusive interviews with the zoo staff will give readers an intimate look at the inner workings of a zoo, and the relationships the caregivers have with the animals that live there,” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing wrote.

The book is set to be published Jan. 22, 2019. It’s two days before the hippo’s second birthday.