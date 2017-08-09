1 dead, 4 hospitalized in wrong-way crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say one person has died and four others have been hospitalized, including two children, after a wrong-way crash.

Columbus police say 41-year-old Richard Hough was driving the wrong way down a highway ramp in Franklin County on Tuesday when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Betty Griggs.

Griggs was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Three passengers in her car, 38-year-old Amanda Griggs and two girls, ages 8 and 2, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Hough was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.