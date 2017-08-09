1 dead after vehicle crashes into lake

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a lake in southeast Columbus.

It happened around 1:25 am on the 2400 block of Shore Boulevard West. According to Columbus Police, a caller reported that a black SUV drove into a lake and that two men were yelling for help.

Divers pulled were able to pull two people from the water. The Columbus Division of Police confirms that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. Neither man has been identified.

No other information was immediately available.

