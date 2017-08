DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday on S.R. 4 near S.R. 444.

Police say a truck was going south on S.R. 4 when it crossed the median and hit a car going north on S.R. 4.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The right lane of S.R. 4 northbound was closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.