22 reported overdoses in 24 hours in Hamilton Co.

By Published: Updated:
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Public health officials have issued a community wide alert following a spike of drug overdoses in Cincinnati.

Officials say 22 overdoses were reported within a period of 24 hours.

Authorities call the increase disturbing and say the need more resources to combat the drug epidemic.

“First responders whether it’s police, fire, EMS, nurses, doctors, we can’t say we’re not overwhelmed. We are. And it is frustrating to know that you want to help people but you don’t have those tools and resources to do it,” said Newtown Ohio Police Chief Thomas Synan.

Officials say they believe the spike is due to street drugs being laced with stronger substances like heroin.

“I feel like we’re yelling as loudly as we can and nobody’s listening,” said Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi. “And the ones that don’t listen end up here.”

The Hamilton County Coroner says she”s seen 313 overdose deaths this year and the county will likely surpass last year’s 403 deaths.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s