Arrest made in Cincinnati Zoo stabbing

WLWT Web Staff and WDTN Web Staff Published:
Mark Lanham, 22, is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing of a Bellbrook man at the Cincinnati Zoo.

CINCINNATI (WLWT/WDTN) – Cincinnati police have arrested a man they said was involved in a stabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, reports Mark Lanham, 22, is charged with felonious assault. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Another person involved in the stabbing has not been identified, court documents say, but police released a surveillance image of the second person last week.

READ MORE: Police identified Cincinnati Zoo stabbing victim

22-year-old Stephen Yontz, from Bellbrook, was visiting the zoo when a man stabbed him in the neck with a box cutter at about 4 p.m. July 29, police said.

There was an altercation before the stabbing, police said, but the report states that the men were strangers.

Yontz is from Bellbrook, the report states.

READ MORE: Man injured in stabbing at Cincinnati Zoo

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s