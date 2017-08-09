Arrest made in Cincinnati Zoo stabbing

CINCINNATI (WLWT/WDTN) – Cincinnati police have arrested a man they said was involved in a stabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, reports Mark Lanham, 22, is charged with felonious assault. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Another person involved in the stabbing has not been identified, court documents say, but police released a surveillance image of the second person last week.

22-year-old Stephen Yontz, from Bellbrook, was visiting the zoo when a man stabbed him in the neck with a box cutter at about 4 p.m. July 29, police said.

There was an altercation before the stabbing, police said, but the report states that the men were strangers.

