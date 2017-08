WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters in Washington Township were busy after an apartment caught on fire early on Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment on Cambridge Station Road near Lyons Road.

Firefighters worked quickly and contained the fire to one unit.

There was no visible damage to the outside of the building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.