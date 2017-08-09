Indians acquire Jay Bruce from Mets

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to acquire outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been announced.

Bruce is hitting .256 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs for the Mets, who at 50-61 are 11 games under .500 for the first time in three years. New York is 16 1/2 games behind Washington in the NL East.

Bruce was acquired from Cincinnati at last year’s trade deadline. He has a $13 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Cleveland, seeking its first World Series title since 1948, lost Game 7 of last year’s World Series to the Chicago Cubs and leads the AL Central.

The agreement was first reported by Fox.

While Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was July 31, a player can be dealt if he goes through waivers unclaimed.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s