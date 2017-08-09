Local mom reacts to son stationed in Guam with looking N. Korea threat

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local mother whose son is serving in the armed forces in Guam is reacting to a recent threat from North Korea.

North Korea has announced it is seriously reviewing a plan to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The nation made the threat just hours after President Trump says any threat to the U.S. would be met with “fire and fury.”

Kim Lewis is an employee at Cedarville University. The same college her son and daughter-in-law graduated from. Both are now living in Guam with their son while he serves in the military. 2 NEWS is not identifying Lewis’s son for safety reasons.

“He says mom we’re ready. We are okay. We trained for this. We know what’s going on and they’re not worried,” said Lewis.

Lewis says she hasn’t been able to speak with her son in depth much, but they have been texting. She says initially she was stressed out when the news came in, but she has faith in President Trump and the administration.

“I have peace because I know that he is in God’s hands and honestly the leaders of our government right now are the type of men who are going to take care of this situation,” she said.

The Governor of Guam released the following statement:

Good morning my dear people of Guam,

I know we woke up to media reports of North Korea’s talk of revenge on the United States and this so-called new-found technology that allows them to target Guam.

I am working with Homeland Security, the Rear Admiral, and the United States to ensure our safety.

I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island or the Marianas. I spoke to Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield who confirmed this with me.

My Homeland Security Advisor who is in communications with Homeland Security and Department of Defense notes that there is no change in threat level resulting from North Korea events. HSA George Charfauros reminds us that there are several levels of defense all strategically placed to protect our island and our nation.

Additionally, I have reached out to the White House this morning. An attack or threat to Guam is a threat or attack on the United States. They have said that America will be defended.

I also want to remind national media that Guam is American soil and we have 200,000 Americans in Guam and the Marianas. We are not just a military installation.

With that said, I want to ensure that we are prepared for any eventuality. I will be convening the Unified Coordination Group, which includes myself and the Rear Admiral, to discuss the state of readiness of our military and our local first responders.

My office will continue to provide information to our community. What information we are given, we will pass it on to you.

God Bless the people of Guam and God Bless The United States of America.