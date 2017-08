BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek senior community is looking to expand its campus.

The Trinity Community of Beavercreek is adding 64 new units and tearing down two older buildings.

The plans are to build five larger ones at its campus on Indian Ripple Road.

This project is expected to create 200 jobs after the completion of the project.