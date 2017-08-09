Miami County residents rally behind animal shelter

By Published:

MIAMI COUNTY, OH (WDTN)– The animal shelter in Miami County is full of puppies and adult dogs. While the shelter isn’t at capacity, the staff is asking for dog food donations. 

“We don’t ask for help very often. Usually it just comes in. But we are very thankful for everything we have received from the community. It shows just how much Miami County residents really like their pets,” said Marcia Doncaster, the Director of the Miami County Animal Shelter.

A few days ago the shelter was nearly empty of dog food because they have 17 puppies and 34 dogs altogether.

Wednesday the community stepped up and even brought in truck loads of food.

“I’ll tell you what though. It’s a good problem to have. The better problem would be if we didn’t have the dogs to worry about. If we can get them all adopted, it would make things even better,” said Doncaster.

