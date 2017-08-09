New Kroger to open Thursday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A new grocery store will open in Fairborn Thursday.

Fairborn residents can go to the grand opening of a new Kroger on 161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The doors will open at 7:00 a.m. and the first 300 customers in attendance will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

The Fairborn High School Marching Band will perform at the grand opening ceremony and the Bellbrook High School Junior ROTC will present the colors followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Store Associate Aaron Grant.

In addition, the store is looking to fill 350 open positions.

 

