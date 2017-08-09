Ohio State Troops seized heroin from a highway driver

By Published: Updated:
Photo from Ohio State Highway Patrol

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Troopers seized heroin from a driver on the highway August 1.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on U.S. 35 for a speeding violation but they also smelled marijuana at the stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers seized 56 grams from the suspect when he tried to run from the troopers after they found the illegal drugs during a pat-down.

Troopers say the street value of the amount of drugs the suspect had was about $8,400.

Troopers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Robert Yates from Trotwood and Yates was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Yates is facing drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s