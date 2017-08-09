Ohio State Troops seized heroin from a highway driver

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Troopers seized heroin from a driver on the highway August 1.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on U.S. 35 for a speeding violation but they also smelled marijuana at the stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers seized 56 grams from the suspect when he tried to run from the troopers after they found the illegal drugs during a pat-down.

Troopers say the street value of the amount of drugs the suspect had was about $8,400.

Troopers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Robert Yates from Trotwood and Yates was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Yates is facing drug possession and drug trafficking charges.