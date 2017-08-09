OSP searches for suspect who fled traffic stop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop late on Tuesday night.

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on U.S. 35 near I-75.

OSP says the driver of a pickup truck refused to stop, before pulling over and running away.

A large scale search ensued, with OSP and at least 10 Dayton Police cruisers looking for the suspect.

Investigators found an undisclosed amount of drugs inside the truck.

A woman riding in the truck was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities are expected to release more information on the incident later on Wednesday.