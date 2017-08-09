Piqua brings back Careful Corners education program for kids

PIQUA, OH (WDTN)– School is just around the corner and in Piqua the police department is bringing back a safety program for incoming kindergartners.

Careful Corners might ring a bell if you were in school back in the 80’s.

Today the project has been reinvented and modernized.

It’s something that siblings Michael Schafer and Jennifer Blankenship remember all these years later.

“Both Michael and I did this when we were kids. It was really fun. I have a lot of good memories of riding the bike around the little street they put up and the really cool stuff like that,” said Jennifer.

This week both of their kids are taking part of the refreshed project.

In fact, a lot the equipment used for the demonstration town is actually from the 80’s and 90’s.

“The program kind of disappeared in the mid to late 90’s. We decided it was time to bring it back. It was a great program it was very popular. Everybody has always liked it,” said officer Brett Marrs of the Piqua Police Department.

“We updated some things. We got some new equipment that is a little more modern and is consistent with what they are going to see on the street,” said Marrs.

For these parents, it was important that their kids learn about street safety from those who protect the community these kids live in.

“It gives kids a chance to know the right rules and to know what’s going on in the community. It gives them time to interact with law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters,” said Schafer.

Officer Marrs agrees.

This project isn’t just about safety. It’s also helping law enforcement bond with their communities next generation.

“A lot of times what we are able to do is what the public helps us do. We have to have that give and take and the back and forth between the police department and the public. Because we can’t be everywhere at once. We can’t see everything at one time,” said officers Marrs.

The project curriculum is spread out over a week and covers everything from fire safety to street safety.

More than 20 local kindergarten classes signed up for the reinvented class.