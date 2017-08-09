Teachers and school board meet for final negotiations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public School teachers and the school board remained locked in meetings Wednesday, on the final day of negotiations ahead of a strike threat.

The Dayton Education Association has said it will strike Friday – just days before school starts – if an agreement can’t be reached.

“It’s normally suppose to be exciting – you know you go school shopping, your kids are excited. But at this time, neither myself or my kids are excited,” Dayton mother Frankie Barr said.

“I’m going to be honest. I prayed about it. My churched prayed on Sunday. But I don’t think they’re going to come to a resolution.”

Dayton father David Fanjoy added: “If the strike lasts more than a few days, I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s uncertainty, it upsets the kids, it upsets us. Frankly, it’s embarrassing for the city to not be able to figure out how to come to terms with the teachers after having several months to have done it.”

DPS Superintendent Rhonda Corr, Tuesday, laid out the key issues holding up the process: salary, insurance, accountability, and the instructional day.

Among other things – the DEA is asking for yearly pay raises of three per cent for three years. The board has countered with a three per cent raise, one year, and two per cent raises the following two years.

The union wants a two thousand dollar bonus for teachers. The board is offering three additional personal days, instead.

The DEA also wants step raises, reinstated. Corr stressed, however, teachers have received pay raises over the course of the last contract.

When it comes to the school day, the DEA wants 30 minutes for classroom start-up and shut-down time. The school board wants them to spend that time, teaching.

Corr said although progress has been made and agreements reached on 125 items, the DEA and the school board are still not seeing eye-to-eye.

Corr said the school board is hiring some 600 substitute teachers just in case DPS teachers decide to go on strike.