2 people seriously hurt in Auglaize County crash

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Auglaize County.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 33 near Townline Lima Road.

The Ohio State Patrol says a Chevy pick-up truck pulling a Ford Econoline van was parked partially in the westbound lane of U.S. 33 to make repairs.

A Ford Escape going west on U.S. 33 hit the Econoline. The Escape caromed into the eastbound lane of U.S. 33, where it was hit by a semi. That impact slammed the Escape back into the westbound lane of U.S. 33, where it was hit by a different semi.

The two semis also collided, with one of the vehicles ending up off the road in a yard.

The 74-year-old woman driving the Escape and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

OSP says the woman and her passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.