2nd suspect in Cincinnati Zoo stabbing arrested

By Published:
Malik Abdul-Rauf mugshot/Hamilton County Jail

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The second suspect in a stabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo has been arrested.

WLWT reports 40-year-old Malik Abdul-Rauf is behind bars, facing a felonious assault charge.

Rauf is from Nicholsville, Kentucky. He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday.

His arrest comes one day after 22-year-old Mark Lanham from Georgetown, Kentucky was arrested on a felonious assault charge.

Police say the two men were involved in a stabbing at the zoo on July 29th. A 22-year-old man from Bellbrook was stabbed in the neck with a box cutter.

According to investigators, there was an altercation before the stabbing. The men were reportedly strangers.

Lanham appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He was released from the Hamilton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

According to WLWT, Lanham’s attorney said in court that he turned himself into police and that it was his friend, and not him, who assaulted the man.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s