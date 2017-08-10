2nd suspect in Cincinnati Zoo stabbing arrested

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The second suspect in a stabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo has been arrested.

WLWT reports 40-year-old Malik Abdul-Rauf is behind bars, facing a felonious assault charge.

Rauf is from Nicholsville, Kentucky. He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday.

His arrest comes one day after 22-year-old Mark Lanham from Georgetown, Kentucky was arrested on a felonious assault charge.

Police say the two men were involved in a stabbing at the zoo on July 29th. A 22-year-old man from Bellbrook was stabbed in the neck with a box cutter.

According to investigators, there was an altercation before the stabbing. The men were reportedly strangers.

Lanham appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He was released from the Hamilton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

According to WLWT, Lanham’s attorney said in court that he turned himself into police and that it was his friend, and not him, who assaulted the man.