DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets are on sale now for a festival coming to the Dayton area in August.

Ale Fest will take place at the Dayton Convention Center August 26.

The festival will have over 400 craft beers, a wine garden and an all Ohio draft section and live music.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale and VIP ticket holders will have one extra hour at the event.

For more information about this event, click here.