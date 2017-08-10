Baby found behind Carlisle home officially named Baby Jane Doe

By Published: Updated:

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Prosecutor said Thursday his office will refer to the baby found behind a Carlisle home as Baby Jane Doe.

Prosecutor David Fornshell said in a tweet Thursday morning testing has confirmed the baby was a girl.

Baby Jane Doe was found behind a Carlisle home on July 14 after investigators began digging behind a home in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. Lt. John Faine, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said the remains had likely been behind the home for 10-12 weeks.

Carlisle Home Digging

Brooke Skylar Richardson is currently free on a $50,000 bond from the Warren County  Jail.

Richardson faces charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors say the baby was burned and buried after Richardson gave birth to it in early May.

According to Prosecutors, Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on air and online with the latest developments.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s