Dayton teachers approve new contract, will not strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton teachers will not strike on Friday.

Members of the Dayton Education Association ratified the agreement the DEA struck with the Board of Education, Thursday.

DEA president David Romick said members “will be at work tomorrow” and will continue working until the agreement is finalized.

However, Romick said the DEA has also issued a vote of no confidence in DPS Superintendent Rhonda Corr.

The details of the agreement have not been made public.

Contract negotiations between both sides have been ongoing for months.

With just days until the first day of school, talks ended in the early hours of this Thursday morning.

School board member John McManus said in the aftermath of that meeting, he’s grateful a “tentative agreement” had been reached.

“I know it’s been a very difficult time but hopefully we’re close to the end,” McManus said.

Corr laid out the key issues holding up the negotiation process on Tuesday.

She said the DEA and the school board were still not seeing eye-to-eye on items like salary, vision insurance and the structure of the school day.

“I can’t comment on any specific details at this time – that will take a few more days. But I can confirm that we do have a tentative agreement. And I’m so grateful to all parties involved,” McManus said.

“I’m sending my love and best wishes to our teachers tonight. I know it’s going to be a big night and hopefully it will be a really good evening for the people of Dayton.”

Dayton mother Julie Arias said the entire ordeal has left her and many other DPS parents, troubled.

“I am more than displeased with what’s happened,” she said. “The negotiations started back in January, December – and it’s taken them until a week before school starts to finally do what they needed to do back then.”