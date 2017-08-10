Gap between DPS teacher salaries, other school districts

Dayton Public School teachers march to demand better resources and pay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The Dayton Education Association says they’re fighting for competitive pay for teachers to contend other neighboring districts.

The Ohio Education Association said many of the teachers who have left DPS have done so for higher paying jobs at neighboring school districts like Northmont, Huber Heights, Centerville and Kettering.  2 NEWS took a closer look at teacher salaries in the area and school taxes.

OHIO EDUCATION ASSOCIATION SALARY DATA 2015-2016

SCHOOL DISTRICT 1ST YEAR TEACHER 30+ YEARS TEACHER 2017 SCHOOL TAXES
DAYTON w/ BA: $37,336

w/ MA: $40,409

 w/ BA: $58,856

w/ MA: $66,046

 $87,559,937
CENTERVILLE w/ BA: $37,900

w/ MA: $43,585

 w/ BA: $65,188

w/ MA: $87,285

 $79,950,040
HUBER HEIGHTS w/ BA: $38,160

w/ MA: $43,502

 w/ BA: $64,700

w/ MA: $79,182

 $33,910,513
KETTERING w/ BA: $36,918

w/ MA: $42,456

 w/ BA: $64,607

w/ MA: $84,173

 $74,320,839
SPRINGFIELD w/ BA: $34,912

w/ MA: $38,815

 w/ BA: $55,559

w/ MA: $69,758

 Unavailable
  • BA- Bachelor’s degree
  • MA- Master’s degree

The Montgomery County Auditor’s office said 60-65% of property taxes paid goes to local school districts.  Telling 2 NEWS property tax is the largest source of revenue for each district.

Although DPS receives more money from taxes, they also have more students than any district in the Miami Valley.

Superintendent Rhonda Corr said during an information session that putting a tax levy on a ballot would be the only way the district could to meet the DEA’s salary demands.

