Gennett slams the Reds past the Padres

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending left-hander Brad Hand’s long scoreless streak and rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The Reds won three of four in the series.

San Diego took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, leaving Dinelson Lamet in line for a fourth straight victory. The Padres’ best reliever of late let it get away.

The Reds loaded the bases against Kirby Yates (2-3) and Hand, who had a streak of 24 scoreless innings. Gennett’s third career grand slam made it 6-3, the first runs allowed by Hand since June 10.

Eugenio Suarez homered two pitches later. Zack Cozart and Joey Votto added homers in the eighth, with Votto’s solo shot extending his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.

Drew Storen (3-2) escaped a two-on threat in the seventh.

 

